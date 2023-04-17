1,833 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,882,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after buying an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,342,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.82. The company had a trading volume of 81,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,993. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.51.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

