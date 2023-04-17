18,702 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Acquired by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 112,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVLU opened at $25.44 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

