3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get 3M alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MMM opened at $105.77 on Monday. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.52.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.