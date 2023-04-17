89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Update

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

89bio Stock Up 7.5 %

89bio stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.68. 388,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,020. The company has a market cap of $871.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.76. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $130,378.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $39,999,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,081,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,075,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 8,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $130,378.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and sold 36,333 shares valued at $554,376. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of 89bio by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,931 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,729,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

