All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,754,216. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

