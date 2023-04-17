All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $510,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,687,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.