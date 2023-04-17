All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $301,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

