All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 1.1% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 323,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,380. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

