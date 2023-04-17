All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Eagle Point Credit as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth $110,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC stock remained flat at $11.17 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 105,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,698. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently -68.29%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

