All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.8% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,819,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,631,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

