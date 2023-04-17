All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,892 Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. 33,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,930. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

