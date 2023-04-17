Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.67. 1,245,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,040. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $105.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 43.36% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $799,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,481,633 shares in the company, valued at $73,070,167.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $799,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,481,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,070,167.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $483,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 671,997 shares of company stock worth $969,638,213. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $3,189,000. Parian Global Management LP increased its holdings in Alphatec by 37.2% in the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 265,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 72,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.