Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ambow Education Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,192. Ambow Education has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.82.
Ambow Education Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambow Education (AMBO)
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
- Digital Realty Offers Growth and Income with a Wide Moat
Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.