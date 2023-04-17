Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ambow Education Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,192. Ambow Education has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

