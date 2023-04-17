Analyzing Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) & Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Palomar has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 15.95% 17.13% 5.71% Kinsale Capital Group 19.42% 27.08% 7.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palomar and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Palomar and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $327.09 million 4.13 $52.17 million $2.03 26.63 Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million 8.83 $159.11 million $6.88 45.49

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Palomar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Palomar and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 3 4 0 2.57 Kinsale Capital Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $67.71, suggesting a potential upside of 25.28%. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $334.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.71%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Palomar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded by Armstrong Mac & Fisher Heath on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

