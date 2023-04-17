Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Reaches $346.90 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $346.90 million and approximately $52.15 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00031094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,437.54 or 0.99924380 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03638031 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $48,906,608.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

