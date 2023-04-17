Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:ARBB traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 980 ($12.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 625 ($7.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($12.63). The stock has a market cap of £145.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 921.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 874.62.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

