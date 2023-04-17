Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:ARBB traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 980 ($12.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 625 ($7.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($12.63). The stock has a market cap of £145.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 921.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 874.62.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
- Digital Realty Offers Growth and Income with a Wide Moat
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.