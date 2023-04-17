Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.75. 125,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,177. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

