Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $435,911,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after acquiring an additional 416,605 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after acquiring an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after acquiring an additional 266,711 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 672,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141,415 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AJG traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.77. 166,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.28 and a 200 day moving average of $188.85. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $202.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

