Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Baidu comprises 1.1% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 180.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.63. 938,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,937. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

