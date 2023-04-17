Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $324,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.30. The stock had a trading volume of 530,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,578. The company has a market capitalization of $283.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average is $360.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $413.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

