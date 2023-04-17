Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $398,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.02. 115,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,962. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

