Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.44 Billion Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,216,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,513,521 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 0.6% of Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,437,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.70. 286,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,966. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.17.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

