Bfsg LLC Acquires 1,725 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in BCE by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,431 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BCE by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,160 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BCE by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,517,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

BCE Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.79. 257,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,124. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.