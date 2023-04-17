Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 23,511 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.13. 174,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $72.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

