Bfsg LLC Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after purchasing an additional 617,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,032,000 after purchasing an additional 143,378 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 719,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

