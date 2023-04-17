Bfsg LLC Sells 59,083 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,083 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.10% of First Hawaiian worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,187,000 after buying an additional 917,779 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 827,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 324.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 560,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $20.05. 79,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,778. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $28.43.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.