Bfsg LLC Sells 665 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $76.01. 770,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,403. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

