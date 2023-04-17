Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Argus

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.12.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $291.48 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

