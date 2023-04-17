BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.76 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $595.35 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004674 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003720 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001150 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $11,419,831.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

