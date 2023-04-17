BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 128.9% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

MHN traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 109,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,101. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

