BNB (BNB) Price Hits $340.08 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $340.08 or 0.01153138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $53.01 billion and $870.91 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,865,497 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,865,652.20282912. The last known price of BNB is 347.26239574 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1264 active market(s) with $1,031,220,704.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

