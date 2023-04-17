Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.11

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 43617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. StockNews.com lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $906.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.