Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 35.5% in March

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,400 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 465,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSTE shares. TheStreet cut Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,861. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

