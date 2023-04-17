Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,263. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

