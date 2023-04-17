Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 30

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.37) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENQ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EnQuest to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of EnQuest to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 32 ($0.40) to GBX 29 ($0.36) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 38 ($0.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of ENQ traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 18.94 ($0.23). The company had a trading volume of 1,179,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,706. EnQuest has a 52 week low of GBX 16.16 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.35 ($0.46). The company has a market capitalization of £357.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -946.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

