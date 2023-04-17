Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,361,900 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 1,186,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,936.5 days.

Capital Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS CPXWF remained flat at $33.17 during trading hours on Monday. 735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329. Capital Power has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $39.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPXWF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

