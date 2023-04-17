Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 295 ($3.65) in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRNCY remained flat at $6.21 during trading hours on Monday. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

