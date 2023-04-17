cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 25th

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 25th. The 1-45 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th.

cbdMD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. 377,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,865. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 170.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On cbdMD

About cbdMD

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in cbdMD by 68.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in cbdMD by 23.4% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of cbdMD by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabidiol brands such as Paw cannabidiol and cbdMD botanicals. Its product categories include CBD tinctures, gummies, topical, and bath bombs. The company was founded by Caryn Dunayer on March 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

