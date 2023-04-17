Celer Network (CELR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $109.46 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $181.89 million and $109.46 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

