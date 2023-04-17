Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 61,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.