Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 92,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,193. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $251.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.30%.

In related news, insider John Mazarakis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,753.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

