Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

CHH stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $150.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

