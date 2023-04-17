CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CLP Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPHY remained flat at $7.33 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 63,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,867. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. CLP has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.1442 per share. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.