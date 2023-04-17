Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $60.13. 679,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,894. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $60.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,224,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,688,000 after purchasing an additional 245,621 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

