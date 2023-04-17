Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in March

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 651.0 days.

Cogeco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGECF remained flat at $44.00 on Monday. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGECF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Cogeco

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.