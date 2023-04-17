Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Update

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cogna Educação Price Performance

COGNY traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 63,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,585. Cogna Educação has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogna Educação from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

