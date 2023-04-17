CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.05. CommScope shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 928,503 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

CommScope Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 2,089.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Articles

