CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.05. CommScope shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 928,503 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.
CommScope Stock Down 6.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 2,089.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Featured Articles
