Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 196.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CWBC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 25.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $41,024.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $397,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 308,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.