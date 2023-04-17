Compound One Day Volume Reaches $24.16 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $331.58 million and $24.16 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $45.63 or 0.00155475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00072803 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00040704 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003440 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.85348185 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $28,548,083.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

