Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.63. The company had a trading volume of 28,889,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,823,715. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $347.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.56.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

